WFHB presents eTown @ BCT April 13 with Damien Jurado and Lera Lynn

Boulder, Colo., February 6, 2017 – eTown, the popular radio variety show broadcast weekly across the country and worldwide, travels to Bloomington, Indiana for a special road show taping at the Buskirk Chumley Theater on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hosted by radio personalities Nick & Helen Forster, each eTown show features live musical performances by (and ‘up close and personal’ conversation with) several visiting musical artists; the Bloomington show will include prolific singer-songwriter and international touring and recording artist Damien Jurado, as well as singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lera Lynn. Also performing that night will be the Forsters along with the eTones (eTown’s talented ‘house band’).

The special two-hour taping begins at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and are available at www.bctboxoffice.org or by phone at 812-323-3020. Stay tuned to WFHB for on-air ticket giveaways and further details.

This event is one in a series of 25th Anniversary eTown Roadshows taking place in select music cities across the country. The roadshow is presented by lead sponsor Visit Bloomington and media sponsor WFHB, Bloomington Community Radio.

“WFHB has been carrying eTown since we launched, and now, after 25 years, we’re excited to finally bring eTown to Bloomington. We’ve got a great lineup of talent with both Damien Jurado and Lera Lynn, and a really good theater (I got a peek last year when I was coming through with Hot Rize). We couldn’t be happier about creating one of our weekly national broadcasts in Bloomington, and we appreciate the support of both Visit Bloomington and WFHB,” said Nick Forster, Founder and CEO of eTown.

Mike McAfee, Executive Director of Visit Bloomington is proud to have eTown in his town. “Bloomington is known for our appreciation of music and culture and we are thrilled to have one of the most respected and longest running radio shows choose our city as one of their 25th Anniversary live show destinations.”

“We are excited to bring the live eTown experience to Bloomington,” said Jim Manion, Music Director at WFHB, Bloomington Community Radio. “Damien Jurado and Lera Lynn are both great friends of WFHB and uniquely independent musical talents. Damien’s longtime history with Bloomington’s Secretly Canadian Records also makes this a perfect show for our music-centric town. We can’t wait to have them both on the same stage here with Nick and Helen and the eTown crew.”

In addition to music, eTown will present its signature eChievement Award live on the air to one extraordinary Bloomington individual who is making a positive difference in their community.

This two-hour eTown taping will be edited to a one-hour broadcast to air in May on 300 radio stations. A complete list of stations and broadcast times, podcast access and video segments will be available at www.etown.org .

About eTown

eTown’s mission is to educate, entertain and inspire a diverse audience through music and conversation in order to create a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable world. eTown’s key program is a weekly, hour-long radio broadcast by the same name, combining live music with artist interviews and timely, uplifting discussions about social and environmental topics. Founded in 1991 by hosts Nick Forster, of the legendary bluegrass band Hot Rize, and his wife, singer/actress Helen Forster, eTown shows are taped in front of live audiences and broadcast on 300 stations nationwide and overseas by National Public Radio (NPR) and other public, commercial and community stations. eTown content is also available online via podcast and social media applications. For more information visit www.etown.org .

About Visit Bloomington

Visit Bloomington is the official destination marketing organization of Bloomington and Monroe County, Indiana. Visit Bloomington works alongside local partners to deliver information on events, attractions, and accommodations to future visitors, positively impacting the local economy and culture through tourism development. Find more information at www.visitbloomington.com .

About WFHB Bloomington Community Radio