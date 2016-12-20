WFHB Firehouse Session with TV Mike

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 15:22 — 14.1MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
August 19, 2016 – TV Mike performed live on WFHB the afternoon before a private house concert in Bloomington. Songs performed: “Reading All Zeros”, Put Stuff In The Ground”, “Water For Friction”.
12/20 UPDATE: TV Mike has moved back to Bloomington and is performing with The Scarecrowes on New Years Eve in Bloomington, Saturday 12/31, opening for The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band at The Bluebird.
Producer and Host: Jim Manion
Engineers: Jeffrey Morris, Ilze Akersberg