WFHB Firehouse Session with TV Mike

August 19, 2016 – TV Mike performed live on WFHB the afternoon before a private house concert in Bloomington. Songs performed: “Reading All Zeros”, Put Stuff In The Ground”, “Water For Friction”.

http://wfhb.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/FS_TVMIKE_081916.mp3 12/20 UPDATE: TV Mike has moved back to Bloomington and is performing with The Scarecrowes on New Years Eve in Bloomington, Saturday 12/31, opening for The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band at The Bluebird.

Producer and Host: Jim Manion

Engineers: Jeffrey Morris, Ilze Akersberg