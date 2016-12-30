Tall Steve’s NYE Countdown 2016 – Saturday at 9pm

2016 was a great year in music. WFHB’s resident statistics geek, Tall Steve, just drilled deep into our Spinitron database to find out what albums received the most airplay picks by our volunteer DJs this year. Tune in New Years Eve at 9pm for our annual Tall Steve’s New Years Eve Countdown. From 9 until Midnight, Steve will count down from #30 to #1 and play the #1 album of 2016 in it’s entirety at Midnight.