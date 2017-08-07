Home > Music > Saturday's Child > Saturday’s Child – Keith Skooglund Trio

Saturday’s Child – Keith Skooglund Trio

August 7, 2017 Saturday's Child, WFHB Events 56 Views

Join us at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at the Monroe County History Center when WFHB’s Saturday’s Child will present the Keith Skooglund Trio. As always, the music, coffee, bagels and juice are on us and your only job will be to have a good time. 11 a.m. in the Monroe County History Center and live on your community radio station, WFHB.

