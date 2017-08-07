Join us at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at the Monroe County History Center when WFHB’s Saturday’s Child will present the Keith Skooglund Trio. As always, the music, coffee, bagels and juice are on us and your only job will be to have a good time. 11 a.m. in the Monroe County History Center and live on your community radio station, WFHB.
Home > Music > Saturday's Child > Saturday’s Child – Keith Skooglund Trio
Tags frontpage
Check Also
Coming Up: Firehouse Follies – Through The Looking Glass, Darkly
Join us at the Waldron Auditorium Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. for …