Join us at the Monroe County History Center at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, as Saturday’s Child presents its first show of the new year, featuring Brown County Singer/Songwriter Cari Ray. As always, the coffee, bagels, juice and music are free. That’s Cari Ray, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 17, at the Monroe County History Center, and live on your community radio station, WFHB.

You may RSVP on Facebook here. Please share and invite your friends!