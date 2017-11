Join us at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at the Monroe County History Center, when the Saturday’s Child crew welcomes Bloomington folklorist and ballad singer Marge Stiner to the stage for some traditional ballads. As always, the music, coffee, bagels, and juice are on us. Also broadcasting live on FM frequencies 91.3, 98.1, 100.7, 106.3 and at wfhb.org.