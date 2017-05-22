Local Live – Kimmie Knapp and Johnny Profane

Kimmie Knapp and Johnny Profane have been a duo for the last five years. In their own words, they “… mix Oldskool Folk & Country with punk & rock, club — sometimes a little samba. We make real music about real, adult lives.” Their multi-genre approach was certainly evident in their performance. Their lyrics were humorous and, in addition to the genres listed in the quotation, their music contained hints of R&B, pop, 60s rock, and protest.

1.) Trailer Trash

2.) Bob & Tom

3.) Sipping Bad Coffee

4.) Don’t Kiss Me (While I’m Sleeping)

5.) Requiem

6.) Hug a Tree

Originally Aired: 5/10/17

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch, Dan Withered