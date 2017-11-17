Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Andy and Hank Ruff

Local Live – Andy and Hank Ruff

November 17, 2017 Local Live 31 Views

Andy and Hank Ruff are joined by Daniel Deckard to play some honky tonk and country music that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Father and son carry on a family tradition that started with Andy and his brother Joe in The Dew Daddies. This is a pared down version of the band that plays at local venues with Jerry Miller and has had the opportunity to open for Junior Brown and other large acts.

1.) California Blanket Blues
2.) Makin’ All My Dreams Come Blue
3.) Boomerang Baby
4.) Lonesome Train
5.) Pride In Your Country
6.) Hey, Indiana

Originally Aired: 11/15/17
Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Kate Welch, Ilze Akerbergs

