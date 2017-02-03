Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – The Trees

Local Live – The Trees

February 3, 2017

Dan Stempky (guitar and vocals), Riley Castellano (guitar), Luke Farrow (Drums), and Will Bright (Bass Guitar) form this eclectic group.  In the band’s own words, “The sound of The Trees was born from a collection of influences including folk, psychedelic, rock, metal, and Bossa Nova. We thrive to capture moments of specific emotion along with provoking wild imagination.”

1.) Intro
2.) Nymph
3.) Black Forest
4.) Electric Circus

Originally Aired 1/25/2017
Engineers: Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch, Dan Withered

