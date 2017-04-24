Local Live – The Katatonics

The Katatonics are an instrumental surfabiliy band. Despite not being habitual surfers, they enjoy the surf culture and music. They keep their songs short and catchy. You can find their music on their bandcamp https://katatonics.bandcamp.com/ or check out their Facebook page for upcoming shows.

1.) Jug Handle

2.) MK21FIDO

3.) Pressure Wave

4.) Pod

5.) One More Pass

6.) Patagonia

7.) Happy Radiation

8.) Psycho Beach

9.) Swamp Terror

Originally Aired 4/19/17

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch