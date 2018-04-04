Local Live – RP & The Wurlitzers – April 4, 2018

Merrie Sloan, Coot Crabtree, Lexi Len, Payton-Purnell, and the 220 Breakers are all groups that Ryan Payton has played with on Local Live in the past. In this broadcast he returns to Local Live with a new group called The Wurlitzers with Wes Eberhardt on the electric guitar, Tim Baker on drums, and Devin Brown on upright bass. Influenced by artists from Neil Young to George Jones, they play 7 original Ameripolitan tracks.

” My voice formed from singing classic traditional country songs and my writing style is party influenced by some of Tom Petty and Neil Young songs. Some of the songs we play you can definitely trace that lineage.” – Ryan Payton