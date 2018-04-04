Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – RP & The Wurlitzers – April 4, 2018

Local Live – RP & The Wurlitzers – April 4, 2018

May 2, 2018 Local Live, Music 22 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:29 — 34.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Merrie Sloan, Coot Crabtree, Lexi Len, Payton-Purnell, and the 220 Breakers are all groups that Ryan Payton has played with on Local Live in the past. In this broadcast he returns to Local Live with a new group called The Wurlitzers with Wes Eberhardt on the electric guitar, Tim Baker on drums, and Devin Brown on upright bass.  Influenced by artists from Neil Young to George Jones, they play 7 original Ameripolitan tracks.
” My voice formed from singing classic traditional country songs and my writing style is party influenced by some of Tom Petty and Neil Young songs.  Some of the songs we play you can definitely trace that lineage.” – Ryan Payton

You can find out more about RP & the Wurlitzers on Facebook.

 

SETLIST

1.) Be Forgotten

2.) Big City Lights

3.) Give Me A Reason Try

4.) Old Flame

5.) Cadillac’s Rolling

6.) Set My Mind on Easy

7.) Do Things My Way

 

CREDITS:

Host: Jessie Grubb

Engineers: Hannah Bunnell, Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Ackerberg

Executive Producer: Jim Manion

Co-Producers: Jar Turner and Jessie Grubb

Tags

Check Also

Local Live – Hunterchild – April 11, 2018

Marty Sprowles and Luke Jones are the creators of Hunterchild – an electro soul duo …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org