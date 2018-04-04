Local Live – RP & The Wurlitzers – April 4, 2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:29 — 34.1MB)
Merrie Sloan, Coot Crabtree, Lexi Len, Payton-Purnell, and the 220 Breakers are all groups that Ryan Payton has played with on Local Live in the past. In this broadcast he returns to Local Live with a new group called The Wurlitzers with Wes Eberhardt on the electric guitar, Tim Baker on drums, and Devin Brown on upright bass. Influenced by artists from Neil Young to George Jones, they play 7 original Ameripolitan tracks.
” My voice formed from singing classic traditional country songs and my writing style is party influenced by some of Tom Petty and Neil Young songs. Some of the songs we play you can definitely trace that lineage.” – Ryan Payton
You can find out more about RP & the Wurlitzers on Facebook.
SETLIST
1.) Be Forgotten
2.) Big City Lights
3.) Give Me A Reason Try
4.) Old Flame
5.) Cadillac’s Rolling
6.) Set My Mind on Easy
7.) Do Things My Way
CREDITS:
Host: Jessie Grubb
Engineers: Hannah Bunnell, Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Ackerberg
Executive Producer: Jim Manion
Co-Producers: Jar Turner and Jessie Grubb