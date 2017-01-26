Local Live – Rest You Sleeping Giant

Rest You Sleeping Giant returns to WFHB to share his ambient songs that alternately move from a sparse lull to a more layered texture, using an effects pedal and tape loops. Vocals and a sound that is more aggressive at times are just a couple added components that have affected the music since his last performance.

1.) Theme from Frost

2.) Silent Night

3.) Evergreen

4.) Like Foxes

5.) Sleepscapes

Originally Aired 12/21/16

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch