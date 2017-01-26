Local Live – Rest You Sleeping Giant

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 31:19 — 28.7MB)
Rest You Sleeping Giant returns to WFHB to share his ambient songs that alternately move from a sparse lull to a more layered texture, using an effects pedal and tape loops. Vocals and a sound that is more aggressive at times are just a couple added components that have affected the music since his last performance.
1.) Theme from Frost
2.) Silent Night
3.) Evergreen
4.) Like Foxes
5.) Sleepscapes
Originally Aired 12/21/16
Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch