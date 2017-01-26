Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Rest You Sleeping Giant

Local Live – Rest You Sleeping Giant

January 26, 2017 Local Live, Music 11 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 31:19 — 28.7MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Rest You Sleeping Giant returns to WFHB to share his ambient songs that alternately move from a sparse lull to a more layered texture, using an effects pedal and tape loops. Vocals and a sound that is more aggressive at times are just a couple added components that have affected the music since his last performance.

1.) Theme from Frost
2.) Silent Night
3.) Evergreen
4.) Like Foxes
5.) Sleepscapes

Originally Aired 12/21/16

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch

Tags

Check Also

Local Live – Lilly Meister

Lilly was only 7 years old when she started playing guitar and becomming a singer-songwriter.  …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org