Lilly was only 7 years old when she started playing guitar and becomming a singer-songwriter. She is now a 17-year-old junior at Edgewood High School. At 13, she won second place in a “Battle of the Bands Competition.

1.)Time and Idiums

2.) Everything seems to end

3) New Song

4) Rose Tinted Glasses

5.) If you died tonight

Originally Aired 12/07/2016

Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Kate Welch