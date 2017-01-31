Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Kiss The Culprit

Local Live – Kiss The Culprit

January 31, 2017 Local Live, Music 10 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:04 — 24.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Kiss the Culprit consists of four members, Eric Alexander, Dave Segedy, Peter Doyle, and Nicholas Harley.  “We sound like a velvet underground cover band with a dust of glam and a gutter attitude that’s been forced into a late night gig where waking the neighbors means not getting paid.” -Kiss The Culprit

1.) Make It Right
2.) Gotta Get Straight
3.) Love Me Not
4.) The Grievin’
5.) The Curtains
6.) Who Was The Cutie
7.) On Your Side

Originally Aired 1/11/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch

Tags

Check Also

Local Live – Rest You Sleeping Giant

Rest You Sleeping Giant returns to WFHB to share his ambient songs that alternately move …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org