Local Live – Kiss The Culprit

Kiss the Culprit consists of four members, Eric Alexander, Dave Segedy, Peter Doyle, and Nicholas Harley. “We sound like a velvet underground cover band with a dust of glam and a gutter attitude that’s been forced into a late night gig where waking the neighbors means not getting paid.” -Kiss The Culprit

1.) Make It Right

2.) Gotta Get Straight

3.) Love Me Not

4.) The Grievin’

5.) The Curtains

6.) Who Was The Cutie

7.) On Your Side

Originally Aired 1/11/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch