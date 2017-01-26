Local Live – John Whitcomb

John Whitcomb is a music pastor who has played heavy metal, has spent time in a cover band, and worked as a musician covering corporate events. However his main focus in making his own music is an Americana blend of styles that is at times soft-spoken and at other times gritty and bluesy.

1.) Black Coffee and Cigarettes

2.) Easy Chair State of Mind

3.) Judy In The Morning

4.) Wellington Market

5.) Where The Green Grass Grows

6.) The Good Doctor Is In

Originally aired 1/4/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch