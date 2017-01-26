Local Live – Jack Whittle Band

Jack Whittle is joined by Doc Malone and other friends as they play through a few blues rock originals and cap the show off with a B.B. King cover. This particular blues jam takes place on Doc Malone’s birthday.

1.) Mixed Drink

2.) Blood, Sweat, Tears and Blood

3.) That’s All

4.) Factory Work

5.) Rose Tinted Glasses

6.) My Own Fault

Originally Aired 11/30/16

Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch