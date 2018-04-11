Local Live – Hunterchild – April 11, 2018

Marty Sprowles and Luke Jones are the creators of Hunterchild – an electro soul duo with ambient influences. They both use Roland Juno D keyboards, Marty plays a fender bass and Luke uses a vocal processor over beats from their Roland SPDSX drum pads. On this episode of Local Live they promote their latest album – No Evil / Live On.

Find more of their music on their website: hunterchildmusic.com

SETLIST

1.) No Signal

2.) More Than Ever

3.) Dangerous

4.) Gone

5.) Door is Open

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Grubb

Engineers: Hannah Bunnell, Jim Lang, Ilze Ackerberg

Executive Producer and WFHB Music Director: Jim Manion

Co-Producers: Jar Turner and Jessie Grubb