Local Live – Hunterchild – April 11, 2018

Marty Sprowles and Luke Jones are the creators of Hunterchild – an electro soul duo with ambient influences. They both use Roland Juno D keyboards, Marty plays a fender bass and Luke uses a vocal processor over beats from their Roland SPDSX drum pads. On this episode of Local Live they promote their latest album – No Evil / Live On.
Find more of their music on their website: hunterchildmusic.com
SETLIST
1.) No Signal
2.) More Than Ever
3.) Dangerous
4.) Gone
5.) Door is Open
CREDITS
Host: Jessie Grubb
Engineers: Hannah Bunnell, Jim Lang, Ilze Ackerberg
Executive Producer and WFHB Music Director: Jim Manion
Co-Producers: Jar Turner and Jessie Grubb