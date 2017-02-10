Local Live – Cool Ranch

Cool Ranch band members are Elliot Denning on bass and lead vocals, Tom Denning on guitar, and Greg Moore on drums and backing vocals. The band refers to its music as snackwave or psychedelic pop-punk. In their own words, they play “catchy melodies played loudly with a lot of snazzy guitar effects.”

1.) Party Song

2.) User Friendly Fire

3.) Ghost

4.) Turning Green

5.) Sweet Bikini

6.) Big in Alaska

Originally Aired: 2/8/2017

Engineers: Ilze Akerbergs, Jim Lang, Kate Welch, Dan Withered