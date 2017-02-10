Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Cool Ranch

Local Live – Cool Ranch

February 10, 2017 Local Live, Music 37 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:29 — 27.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Cool Ranch band members are Elliot Denning on bass and lead vocals, Tom Denning on guitar, and Greg Moore on drums and backing vocals. The band refers to its music as snackwave or psychedelic pop-punk. In their own words, they play “catchy melodies played loudly with a lot of snazzy guitar effects.”

1.) Party Song
2.) User Friendly Fire
3.) Ghost
4.) Turning Green
5.) Sweet Bikini
6.) Big in Alaska

Originally Aired: 2/8/2017

Engineers: Ilze Akerbergs, Jim Lang, Kate Welch, Dan Withered

Tags

Check Also

WFHB presents eTown @ BCT April 13 with Damien Jurado and Lera Lynn

Boulder, Colo., February 6, 2017 – eTown, the popular radio variety show broadcast weekly across …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org