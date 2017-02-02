Local Live – Anhedonia

Cameron Vanover, Eli Black and Matt McClanahan have been making music together for a long time. Recently they decided to give it a name and put something a little more official together. The result is a driving blend of guitars, vocals and harmonica known as Anhedonia.

1.) Scooter

2.) My Room

3.) Leftovers

4.) Lilith’s Grip

5.) Everyone’s Against Me

6.) Musica Fuerte

Originally Aired 1/18/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch