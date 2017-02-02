Local Live – Anhedonia

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:54 — 25.5MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Cameron Vanover, Eli Black and Matt McClanahan have been making music together for a long time. Recently they decided to give it a name and put something a little more official together. The result is a driving blend of guitars, vocals and harmonica known as Anhedonia.
1.) Scooter
2.) My Room
3.) Leftovers
4.) Lilith’s Grip
5.) Everyone’s Against Me
6.) Musica Fuerte
Originally Aired 1/18/2017
Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch