Local Live – Anhedonia

February 2, 2017 Local Live, Music 42 Views

Cameron Vanover, Eli Black and Matt McClanahan have been making music together for a long time. Recently they decided to give it a name and put something a little more official together. The result is a driving blend of guitars, vocals and harmonica known as Anhedonia.

1.) Scooter
2.) My Room
3.) Leftovers
4.) Lilith’s Grip
5.) Everyone’s Against Me
6.) Musica Fuerte

Originally Aired 1/18/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch

