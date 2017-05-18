Firehouse Follies Presents “The Graduate[s]”

The WFHB Firehouse Follies will be coming out to welcome Summer at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Ivy Tech Waldron Whikehart Auditorium, with “The Graduate[s],” a show honoring Bloomington’s high school graduates for 2017. Join us to see how the famous movie of the same title actually ended, and to enjoy

two hours of music and comedy. Our special musical guest is Michael P. Smith, who Rolling Stone magazine once called “the greatest songwriter in the English language.” We will also feature the WFHB Gospel Gurlz and our hardworking house band, the Firehouse Rounders. That’s The Graduate[s], the Firehouse Follies summer extravaganza, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Waldron Auditorium and live on your community radio station, WFHB.