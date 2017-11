The Firehouse Follies are about to take a brief winter siesta, but before that happens we are delighted to present our winter show for 2017, “BloomRunner 2017,” to be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Waldron Whikehart Auditorium. Our musical lineup includes the New Hoosier Broadcasters, the WFHB Gospel Gurlz, and our wonderful house band, the Firehouse Rounders. There will be a special salute to girl groups and laughs galore, so join us for the fun.

Tickets $20 each or 2 for $15.