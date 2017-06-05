Brown County Hour – Episode #63 June 2017

Hosted by Dave Seastrom, Cari Ray, Pam Raider, Vera Grubbs, Chuck Wills, and Rick Fettig.

First aired Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 9 AM on WFHB

☆ In this episode of the Brown County Hour:

Spring is in full swing in Brown County! This episode brings in old and new friends as we talk about hiking trails, great music, and the excitement that spring brings us. Sit back and enjoy the show!

We thank you for being a supporter of our show and public radio. You can show your support with your financial contribution at http://wfhb.org

In this episode:

Jason Blankenship and his pal David Sharp share some outstanding music live in-studio!! Enjoy their interview as well as 3 original tunes.

Tom Conner talks about trail building and being an avid hiker at 86 years old.

Jim Eagleman talks about eggs and springtime in the forest.

Cari Ray writes us in “For A Song”, cursive with a fountain pen, or course.

Rick Fettig talks about how to celebrate in Brown County.

Dave Seastrom muses on sprintime at the homestead.

Roger Banister shares touching stories of banjos and fiddles in “This Old Guitar”

❀ A tip of the hat to our underwriter, Plum Creek Antiques, located on the corner of State Roads 45 and 135 in Bean Blossom.

✄ Engineering & post-production by Chuck Wills.

✇ Theme music by Slats Klug & Friends.

☞ Also available for downloading/streaming at WFHB.org