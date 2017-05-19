Home > Brown County Hour > Brown County Hour – Episode #61 April 2017

Brown County Hour – Episode #61 April 2017

May 19, 2017 Brown County Hour 31 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 44:01 — 40.3MB)

Hosted by Dave Seastrom, Cari Ray, Pam Raider, Vera Grubbs, Chuck Wills, and Rick Fettig.

First aired Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 9 AM on WFHB

☆ In this episode of the Brown County Hour:
We kick off the WFHB spring fundraiser with our April episode! We thank you for being a supporter of our show and public radio. You can show your support with your financial contribution at http://wfhb.org

In this episode:

Multi-Instrumentalist Roger Banister is our musical guest, talking about his early experiences at Bill Monroe’s all the way through his current gigs!
Mike Bubie advises us on people watching.
Jim Eagleman brings in friend Geoff Kellor to talk about frogs!
Cari Ray is on the road in “For A Song”, visiting a wall with a purpose.
Dave Seastrom shares why public radio is important to him… and all of us.
❀ A tip of the hat to our underwriter, Plum Creek Antiques, located on the corner of State Roads 45 and 135 in Bean Blossom.

✄ Engineering & post-production by Chuck Wills.

✇ Theme music by Slats Klug & Friends.

