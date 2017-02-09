Brown County Hour – Episode #59 February 2017

Hosted by Dave Seastrom, Cari Ray, Pam Raider, Vera Grubbs, Chuck Wills, and Rick Fettig.

First aired Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 9 AM on WFHB

☆ In this episode of the Brown County Hour:

The radio show crew welcomes you to February! We have a great episode to help get you through the shorter winter days. Stoke your fireplace, pour another cup of hot coffee, and settle in with us with your favorite characters…

In this episode:

Hamilton Creek is our musical guest. We interview them and feature three of their songs live in the studio. https://www.facebook.com/HCreekisrising/

Jeff Tryon joins us with an episode of My Brown County, taking about the “Poor folk of Brown County”.

Dave Seastrom has an essay about the Civilian Conservation Corps that built much of our local park resources, and how unique and important their work was to Brown County.

Dave interviews Michael Jefferies, who’s father managed the only African American CCC camps in Indiana.

Jim Eagleman reports on Nature News with poems about firewood.

Rachel Perry shares a wonderful story about Three Story Hill Road.

Rick Fettig talks about the importance of names.

Dave Seastrom invites us all to join in the forest conservation effort.

✄ Engineering & post-production by Chuck Wills.

✇ Theme music by Slats Klug & Friends.